Boat’s CEO, Aman Gupta, is known for speaking openly and honestly. On a podcast, while promoting the new season of Shark Tank India with fellow judge Anupam Mittal, Aman shared a surprising story. He talked about working with an 'arrogant' Bollywood actor as a brand ambassador and how it completely changed his views about celebrities. The actor, often described as “kind” and “down-to-earth” in the media, turned out to be very different in real life. Aman didn’t name the actor but hinted that public images don’t always match reality. This revelation left fans guessing who he was referring to. boAt Co-Founder Aman Gupta Says ‘Make in India’ Helped Company Become Second-Largest Audio Brand Globally.

Boat CEO Aman Gupta Reveals Bollywood Actor’s Arrogance Behind the Scenes

“Ek actor tha, humara brand ambassador tha. Wo na, itni akad thi usme, itni akad thi, or news mein main padhta tha ki ye kitna sweet hai, dekho reporter se kitne acche se baat karta hai, media se kitne acche se baat karta hai, dekho zara…ye economy class mein jaa raha hai. Aur humaare saath itni akad dikhata tha.” (There was an actor who was our brand ambassador. He was so arrogant, so full of himself. And I used to read in the news about how sweet he is, how nicely he talks to reporters, how well he interacts with the media, and look, he's even traveling in economy class. But with us, he showed so much arrogance." ‘Shark Tank India 4’: Viraj Bahl Set to Join Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, Namita Thapar, Ritesh Agarwal, and Aman Gupta in the Upcoming Season of Business Reality Show.

He added, “I think, today, people have mastered the art of being humble. I think duniya mein dheere dheere logon ko pata lag jaayega. I think Indian janta bohot smart hai. One day or the other, they will get to know the reality. They understand which hero has ego, attitude, style, and rizz. (I think, nowadays, people have mastered the art of appearing humble. I think, over time, people in the world will slowly figure it out. I believe the Indian audience is very smart. Sooner or later, they’ll understand the reality. They can tell which hero has ego, attitude, style, and charm)”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).