Actor Aadil Khan who played a pivotal role in the latest web series Special Ops 1.5 : The Himmat Story alongside actor Kay Kay Menon, says working with a veteran actor like Kay Kay on his second project is almost like taking an acting class that he cherishes forever. The new season is a prequel to the main espionage thriller that was released last year. The show is created by Neeraj Pandey and it also features Vinay Pathak and Aftab Shivdasani. Special Ops 1.5 Review: Kay Kay Menon’s Himmat Singh Gets a Thrilling Origin Story (LatestLY Exclusive).

As the story goes to a flashback on how Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay, becomes the officer he is now; the story unveils how the chase between Himmat and Rajendar to recover some of the top-secret national data after R&AW officers were honeytrapped. Aadil told IANS: "I do not want to reveal too much about my character Maninder Singh here because that would be a spoiler but of course Maninder changes the life of Himmat. It was such an interesting role and I was getting a chance to work with two of my favorite people of the industry - Neeraj and Kay Kay - that it was a no-brainer for me to say 'Yes'. Special Ops 1.5: Kay Kay Menon Says He Wants to Have All Characteristics of Himmat Singh From the Disney+ Hotstar Show.

"Eventually, when I realised that I will be sharing screen space with actors like Aftab bhai, Kay Kay sir and will be directed by Neeraj sir, I had a mixed feeling of being nervous and excited. I think, just by observing Kay Kay sir, one could learn so much about acting, he is like an acting school himself." Starting his journey as a radio jockey, Aadil made his debut with the Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 'Shikara' in which he played a Kashmiri Pandit.

Even though he never had any formal training in acting, Aadil said, "I had an interest in acting. But that was more to do with the dream of every Indian who loves cinema and cricket. When I started my work as a radio jockey, I also loved doing that and the opportunity in acting just came to me. "I think that was a good fortune because even though there are so many youngsters who wish to become an actor, at times it is about a matter of opportunity.

My feature film was released last year and this show is released now. So, throughout I was quite occupied in last two years, ever since I started acting." The show 'Special Ops 1.5 : The Himmat Story' also features Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Vijay Vikram Singh and it streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

