Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan requested contestant Mohd Faiz to sing playback for him on Superstar Singer 2. Varun is coming as a celebrity guest for the promotion of his movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Varun Dhawan Has a Cryptic Response To Question on His OTT Debut; Is He Talking About Citadel?

Contestant Mohd Faiz along with captain Sayli performed on RD Burman's popular songs like 'Tumse Milke' and 'O Haseena Zulfon Wali'. In fact after listening to Mohd Faiz's rendition of the song 'Tumse Milke', actor Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani went on the stage to dance on this romantic track. Video Varun Dhawan Of Protecting Samantha Ruth Prabhu From Paparazzi And Telling Them Not To Scare Her Goes Viral (WATCH).

Varun shares: "I found my singer and I want you to sing for my movie one day. Your voice is superb and the way you add a new zing to these old retro songs is really commendable." Superstar Singer 2 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

