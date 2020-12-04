The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Bhide making the hard decision of locking down Gokuldhaam Society once again. The number of COVID-19 cases have been seeing a rise again after a couple of months of the unlocking. Gokuldhaam’s neighbouring Society has registered a couple of new cases and this has made Bhide worried. And to be doubly cautious and for the safety of everyone in the Society, he passes a circular effecting an immediate lockdown for Gokuldhaam Society. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal Changes His Job Again, Teams Up With Madhavi For Her Aachar Paapad Business.

Simultaneously, Tapu sena has decided to play a round of Ping-Pong challenge where the loser has to treat everyone. Unfortunately now, the lockdown means that they don’t have access to the agreed treat which makes Goli go berserk.

While this is a voluntary decision, Gokuldhaam Society’s working residents continue to go to work. It is the students - Tapu sena who feel that the repercussion of the lockdown is worst realised by them. For over eight months, Tapu sena has not left the Society and the routine of online tuitions and recreation within the Club House has got to them. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: India's Best Dancer's Next Episode To Welcome TMKOC Team To Celebrate Its 3000 Episodes Completion.

With nowhere to go or nothing to do because of the fresh lockdown, Tapu sena is getting restless and frustrated. The Table Tennis challenge has given them something to look forward to and the prospects of being treated by the loser of the game has made the entire event much more interesting. Goli, who is already drooling over an imaginary treat, is in for a rude shock when he learns about the lockdown.

This event is going to be more than just another lockdown. There is a conspiracy brewing amongst Tapu sena to break themselves free and if not, at least, hope to catch a break from the monotony of daily life. This will not at all go down well with Bhide and things are about to get spicy! What tricks do you think that the Tapu sena has up its sleeve now?

