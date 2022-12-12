The visit at the White Lotus in Sicily has ended, and we are left with a huge range of emotions that we don’t really know how to talk about. With the finale of The White Lotus Season Two, we were treated to an ending that not only delivered on the bizarreness and chaos of the entire season, but carried the tradition of delivering on a death that is just topped by the sheer weirdness of everything. The White Lotus Season 2 Finale Review: Netizens React to the Shocking Reveal in Aubrey Plaza, Theo James' HBO Drama Series; Laud Meghann Fahy's Performance! (SPOILER ALERT).

After seven episodes, we finally have an answer to what happened at the beginning of the show and where Harper and Ethan’s relationship might go. With the show ending, let’s dive into the ending of it and take a look at what one of HBO’s finest outings had to offer us.

Who Dies in the Season Finale?

To get that out of the way immediately… its Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya who doesn’t make it out of the season alive. Being the only character to appear in both the seasons, Tanya finally lost it, but not after putting up a fight. When it is revealed that Quentin was hired by Greg to kill Tanya, she retrieves Niccolo’s gun and open fires killing Quentin, Niccolo himself and their other associates. Tanya then unfortunately falls off the boat to her own death too in a freak accident, and that’s how the ending of the show ties up with the beginning of it.

We see Daphne stumble upon the body of Tanya ashore and that’s when the rest of the bodies begin to pile up too as the White Lotus faces another string of deaths at a different location. It was quite nice to see how everything just came together, and the ending certainly does a great job at not leaving any loose ends.

What Happens to Harper and Ethan’s Relationship?

ethan definitely cheated on harper with daphne that's only reason he was able to have sex with her and get rid of his jealousy #whitelotus pic.twitter.com/AEs5881MJo — mel (@renjunky) December 12, 2022

Harper finally confesses to Ethan that she did indeed kiss Cameron, and this causes an enraged Ethan to wrestle his friend and he does end up getting a good punch in. Revealing this to Daphne, she tells him how “sexy” it is to have a mystery in the relationship, and the both then begin walking on a nearby island with each other. The show tries to imply that they both have sex with each other, but it never really outright confirms it.

Now, with Ethan having his passion invigorated again, he of course feels love for Harper. Being optimistic about his marriage, he has sex with Harper and that’s the end of their stories there.

What About Albie?

albie and portia deserve each other there’s not one damn brain cell between the two of them #TheWhiteLotus — good gollusk miss mollusk (@molllllusk) December 12, 2022

With Albie, he of course was striking up a romance with Lucia, and asking Dominic for a hefty sum so that he could save her from Albesso, he thinks he needs to do the right thing. He does end up getting played though as the writings were always on the wall.

However, the ending has a different tune to everything. When about to leave from the White Lotus, he bumps into Portia at the airport, where he indirectly confirms the death of Tanya to her as Albie himself doesn’t know who drowned at the hotel. Yet it does end a bit sweetly where both of them exchange numbers and wait for their flights implying that there might be something going on there. The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli Stand Out in This Brilliant Return of Mike White’s Addictive Drama! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The White Lotus Season Two brought a lot of chaotic energy to HBO, and the ending was just a great time overall. Now, we bask in the excruciating two-year wait as The White Lotus Season Three is bound to take its sweet time.

