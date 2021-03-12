TV couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey confess they are nervous a few days ahead of the launch of their television series Udaariyaan. The show marks their debut as producers, under their banner Dreamiyata. "'Udaariyaan' is in entirety a piece of our own heart. We have invested a lot in it, not only in terms of money and energy but also emotions. Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey Turn Producers with TV Show Udaariyan.

It is our brainchild and we are eagerly awaiting its on air. In a way, I am feeling the same kind of nervousness the way it was when I gave my first audition. Fingers crossed, and truly praying for viewers to love our feature Udaariyaan!" said Sargun. Ravi added: "Sargun and I have dreamed about this moment for a long time.

We are now merely moments away from it becoming a reality and we have butterflies in our stomachs. Though I have been busy with a shoot and am in Jaipur, Sargun connects with me daily and we have lengthy discussions on the pace of shoot of the show and if any elements need to be worked upon. 'Udaariyaan' is Sargun's baby she has put immense effort in every aspect of the show. I am nothing more than a small support system to her."

