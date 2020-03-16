Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers: Kartik and Naira To Search For Their Daughter On Finding Out That She Is Alive

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Photo Credits: Hotstar)

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will start telecasting hour-long episodes from March 16, 2020 in the wake of the channel's new show Anupamaa, fetting delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India. The show recently ran a track about how molesters should be dealt with, which earned them immense social media applause. And now, the Mohsin Khan (Kartik) - Shivangi Joshi (Naira) starrer's storyline will soon move on to the more dramatic side with the introduction of a new character, Kartik and Naira's daughter. Coronavirus: Rupali Ganguly Comeback Anupamaa’s Launch Delayed, Timeslot to Be Replaced By Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Hour Long Episodes.

No, Naira's pregnancy track isn't being introduced in the show, but her presumed dead baby girl will be shown to actually be alive and will soon be re-introduced in the storyline. We already saw in the show's precap that Kartik finds it fishy that sister Leela, who delivered Naira's baby, hung up the phone on hearing his name. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 13, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik Trashes Luv and Kush After Hearing They Were Trisha’s Molesters.

Well, it will turn out that after some digging, Kartik and Niara will find out from a terminally ill Leela that their daughter was kidnapped by Aditya (Keerti's husband) and when they will confront him, he will confirm the information. And that is when they will set out in search for their first child who was taken away from them. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 25, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Trisha’s Molestation Case Causes a Rift in the Goenka House and Manish Asks Kartik to Leave.

In fact, some reports also suggest that the girl that Naira sees at the hospital where she takes Gayu to, is indeed her daughter, whom Aditya has given away. It is also being reported that the girl, who has been (apparently) named Krishna, will meet Kairav at a self-defence class that he has joined and that is how her track will be introduced into the Goenka family.