National Video Game Day is an unofficial holiday celebrated on different dates depending on the region or organization promoting it. In the United States, National Video Game Day is typically observed on July 8. National Video Game Day is a day dedicated to recognizing the popularity and cultural significance of video games. It's an opportunity for gamers and enthusiasts to come together, share their love for gaming, and appreciate the impact video games have had on entertainment, technology, and society as a whole. As you observe National Video Game Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a list of 5 top video gamers that you must know about on this day.

Johan Sundstein

Johan "N0tail" Sundstein is a professional Dota 2 player from Denmark. He is widely regarded as one of the most successful and accomplished players in the history of Dota 2. N0tail is the co-founder and captain of OG, an esports organization that has achieved significant success in the Dota 2 competitive scene. Beyond his gaming skills, N0tail is known for his positive attitude, sportsmanship, and charismatic personality. He has become a beloved figure in the esports community and serves as an inspiration to aspiring players around the world.

Timothy John Betar

Timothy John Betar, better known by his online alias "TimTheTatman," is a popular Twitch streamer and content creator. He gained a significant following for his entertaining and humorous streams, primarily focused on games such as Fortnite, Overwatch, and Call of Duty. TimTheTatman began his streaming career on Twitch in 2012 and has since amassed millions of followers and subscribers. He is known for his energetic and engaging personality, often interacting with his audience and creating entertaining moments during his broadcasts.

Sean William McLoughlin

Sean William McLoughlin, commonly known by his online pseudonym "Jacksepticeye," is an Irish YouTuber, internet personality, and video game commentator. He rose to prominence through his entertaining and energetic Let's Play videos, vlogs, and comedic content. Jacksepticeye began his YouTube career in 2012, gaining a large following for his playthroughs and humorous commentary on various video games, particularly indie titles. He quickly garnered attention for his distinctive green-haired persona and catchphrases like "Top of the morning to ya, ladies!".

Preston Arsement

Preston Arsement, commonly known as Preston, is a popular American YouTuber and internet personality. He gained popularity through his gaming-related content, particularly Minecraft videos, challenge videos, and vlogs. Preston is known for his energetic and family-friendly style of content. Preston initially gained a following through his Minecraft videos, showcasing various creative builds, mini-games, and custom maps. He has also collaborated with other popular Minecraft YouTubers, further expanding his audience.

PewDiePie

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, known widely by his online pseudonym "PewDiePie," is a Swedish YouTuber, comedian, and internet personality. He gained immense popularity and became one of the most subscribed YouTubers in the world. PewDiePie initially rose to prominence through his Let's Play videos, where he played and commented on various video games. His energetic and humorous style, combined with his distinctive reactions, helped him amass a large following. Over time, PewDiePie diversified its content to include vlogs, comedic skits, and commentary on trending topics.

Whether you're a casual gamer or a devoted fan, National Video Game Day offers a chance to embrace the joy and excitement that video games bring to millions of people worldwide.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Video Game Day 2023!

