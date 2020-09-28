Patna, Sep 28: In poll-bound Bihar, a retired sub-inspector of Government Railway Police (GRP) has been gunned down by unidentified men in Siwan district. This was second such incident in the north Bihar district in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, a village head was gunned down by unidentified men within Daraunda police station limits. SI Gorakh Prasad was on his way to his Uttar Pradesh home in his SUV on Sunday when the attack took place. Meerut Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl, Her Father Shot Dead by Stalker Two Days Before Her Wedding.

According to Siwan SDPO Jitendra Kumar, Prasad came to Augat village and met his relatives. After dinner, he was returning to his native village in Balliya district.

"When he reached Bhathai village on Mairwa-Guthani main road, another SUV overtook his car and forced Prasad to stop. As soon as he stopped, the occupants of the other car told him at gun point to give up his car. When Prasad showed resistance in a bid to prevent the loot, one of the accused shot him twice," the officer said.

After the incident, attackers fled from the crime scene with his car.

The victim was rescued by some passersby and taken to Siwan Sadar hospital where he succumbed due excessive blood loss.

