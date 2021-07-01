Patna, July 1: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday declared the result of the 65th combined main written competitive exam. Candidates can check the BPSC 65th CEE mains exam result on the official website of the BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 1,142 candidates have cleared the written exam. Gujarat Board 10th Result 2021 Declared; Students Check GSEB SSC Results at Official Website - gseb.org.

Those candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to appear for the interview. Meanwhile, the BPSC will soon release the schedule for the interview round. The exam was conducted between November 15 to 28. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 423 positions in various departments.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the “mains result” link on the home page.

In the new tab, a pdf file will open.

Candidates can check their roll numbers by using Ctrl+F.

Candidates need to bring the date of birth certificate, Class 10, 12 and degree certificates, Photo identity proof and two passport size photographs for the interview round. They also need to bring a reservation category certificate if it is applicable. Meanwhile, the final result of the BPSC 64th exam was declared in June this year.

