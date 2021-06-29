Jammu, June 29: The JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 results have been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday. The board has announced the result of Class 10 of Summer Zone. The Class 10 students can now check their results on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board i.e. jkbose.ac.in. According to reports, the Class 10 students were promoted on the basis of the internal assessment. The students can also check their Class 10th results via SMS. All they need to type is JKBOSE10 & send to 5676750 e.g. JKBOSE10 2131422 send to 5676750.

Even this year, girls outperformed boys in the JKBOSE Class 10th Result in the Jammu region. The girls secured a pass percentage of 81.02 %, while the pass percentage of boys is 75%. Students can also click here to get the direct link of the result page. JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 Declared Online for Kashmir Division at jkbose.ac.in; Here is How You Can Check & Download the Result.

Here's How To Check JKBOSE 10th Summer Zone Result 2021

Students will have to visit the official site jkbose.ac.in to check the JKBOSE 10th Summer Zone Result 2021.

to check the JKBOSE 10th Summer Zone Result 2021. On the homepage, click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th result 2021’ link

Enter the details that have been asked

The JKBOSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Now download the result for future reference.

Soon after the JKBOSE 10th Result, 2021 results were announced, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha took to Twitter and congratulated the students, especially the girls for outnumbering boys. In another tweet, Sinha said that the government schools have also performed better with a success rate of 67.04% as compared to that of 55.88 % last year, hence recording a leap by 11.16%.

Here's the tweet by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha:

Govt schools have also performed better with a success rate of 67.04% as compared to that of 55.88 % last year, hence recording a leap by 11.16%. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 29, 2021

"I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year", Sinha tweeted.

