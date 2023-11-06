Lucknow, November 6: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow or IIM Lucknow, is expected to release the admit cards of the Common Eligibility Test or CAT 2023 exam tomorrow, November 7. Candidates appearing for the B-School entrance test can visit the official website of IIM CAT 2023 at iimcat.ac.in. The hall tickets for the CAT 2023 examination are likely to be released by 5 pm.

"The Admit Card for CAT 2023 examination will be made live on 07th Nov 2023. Please use your User ID and Password to login and download the Admit card," a notice on the website stated. The admit cards for the CAT 2023 examination were supposed to be out on October 25; however, they were later postponed to November 2023. RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 Likely to Be Out Soon on opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How to Download.

Steps to Download CAT 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2023 at iimcat.ac.in .

. Click on the IIM CAT 2023 admit card download link on the homepage.

Enter using your login details and click on submit

Your CAT 2023 examination admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference

Once released, candidates can download the exam hall tickets by using their login details, including application number and password. The CAT 2023 examination is scheduled to take place on November 26. The exam is spread across three sessions with the first one from 8:30 to 10:30 am, then from 12:30 to 2:30 pm and later from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

The CAT 2023 examination is conducted to facilitate admission into MBA and PGDM courses offered by 21 IIMs and more than 1,200 business across the country. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

