OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro is launched in India along with OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G smartphones. The earbuds come in two colour options, which are Glaze White and Graphite Grey. Enco Buds3 Pro feature a 12.4mm driver and comes with IP55 protection against dust and water splashes. It also supports Bluetooth 5.4 low-latency transmission. The earbuds offer up to 54 hours of total playback, and it is equipped with a 58mAh battery in each earbud and a 560mAh charging case. OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro price in India starts at INR 1,799. The sale will begin on August 27, 2025, and it will be available on Flipkart and the official OPPO store. OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Launched in India; Check Price and Specifications.

OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro Launched in India

All bass. All clarity. The OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro arrive alongside the #OPPOK13TurboSeries, ready to drop on 27th August 2025. Your perfect audio partner for every game, call, and playlist.#LiveUnstoppable #OPphone #FANtastiK pic.twitter.com/yny8rpkNuy — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) August 11, 2025

