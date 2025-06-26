The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most auspicious and significant festivals celebrated in Puri, Odisha. Celebrating this festival in Puri is an experience, but celebrating it at ISKCON Prayagraj is beyond imagination. Jagannath Rath Yatra at ISKCON Prayagraj is a vibrant and spiritually uplifting celebration. This brings the divine journey of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra to life. Millions of Devotees come together with joy and devotion to pull the beautifully decorated chariot. While pulling those big chariots, people dance through the city streets, chanting, dancing, and singing bhajans in praise of the Lord. So here in this article, we bring you the ISKCON's Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 date, Prayagraj Rath Yatra timings, rituals and other essential details to celebrate the festival in Prayagraj. Rath Yatra 2025: Why Lord Jagannath Falls Sick Days Before the Annual Chariot Festival?

Well, celebrating the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra at ISKCON Prayagraj helps spread the message of love, unity, and devotion. It also allows hundreds of devotees to feel deeply connected to the divine presence of Lord Jagannath outside the temple walls. It's a celebration of faith, togetherness, and blissful spiritual energy.

ISKCON’s Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Date

ISKCON's Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 is on June 29. People in ISKCON Prayagraj celebrates this festival with love, faith, and devotion. According to TOI, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, known as ISKCON, will organise the Rath Yatra on Sunday, June 29. The chariot procession will start at 04:00 PM from Hira Halwai Crossing and will go to Hanuman Mandir and Subhash Chauraha, right before reaching the KP ground.

On the official page of Iskcon Pyrayagraj, the people of the Mandir uploaded a video of the Rath Yatra. In this video, they are asking for help, too, like the decoration material for the chariot, food for the bhog and more.

Watch the Video of ISKCON Prayagraj

ISKCON’s Jagannath Rath Yatra Ritual

The Jagannath Rath Yatra involves a series of sacred rituals. It starts with Rath Snana, a ceremonial bath in which 108 pots of holy water purify all the deities. This is followed by Rath Pratistha, where priests bless newly built chariots.

So, what are you waiting for this year instead of going to Puri Jagannath temple to visit ISKCON Prayagraj and feel the divinity? Also, once in a lifetime, you must be part of the Jagannath Rath Yatra.

