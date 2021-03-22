New Delhi, March 22: The result for the Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT) recruitment examination was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday at its official website. Candidates can check CBSE Group A recruitment result 2021 on - cbse.gov.in. CGPSC Prelims Result 2020 Declared at Official Website; Candidates Can Check Result Online at psc.cg.gov.in.

The computer-based recruitment examination was conducted by the board from January 28 to 30, 2020. The result of the written examination was conducted was declared on October 16, 2020. Interview of the shortlisted was conducted between February 23 to March 3, 2021. CBSE Board Exams 2021 Dates Announced: Class 10th and 12th Examinations to Start From May 4, End on June 10; Results Likely by July 15.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Click on the link, "Result Notice for Group A Posts - 22/03/2021" on the home page.

A pdf file of the selected candidates will appear.

Aspirants can check their names using Ctrl+F.

Download the file and take its printout for future reference.

. The final result was based on performance in CBT and interview. The CBT and interview marks of all the selected candidates will be released by the CBSE on its official website soon. The examination was conducted to fill a total of 35 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 14 were for assistant secretary posts, and Analyst (IT) post each. Meanwhile, seven were for Assistant Secretary (IT) posts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).