New Delhi, May 21: The Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment of Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP) and has invited applications for the same. It is being undertaken to fill five vacant posts at the Divisional Railway Hospital in Pune. The notification is available on the official website of the Central Railway. Interested candidates can visit cr.indianrailways.gov.in to check and download the official release. SBI Pharmacist, SCO Recruitment Exam 2021 Postponed, Check New Details Here.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the post of CMP by sending their application with scanned copies of relevant documents to admnpersonnelpa@gmail.com. The last date to submit the same is May 31, 2021 by 6 pm. As per the notification, the selected candidates will be paid Rs 75,000 as monthly basis. TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana Class 10 Results Released at bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.com, Know How to Check Grades Online.

Age Limit:

Aspirant should not exceed 53 years of age as on date of notification, with 5 years relaxation for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen 5 years and 3 years OBC candidates.

Educational & Professional Qualifications:

Degree in medicine i.e. MBBS (Recognized by MCI included in the first or second schedule or part eleven of the third schedule (other than the licentiate qualifications to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.) holders of educational Qualification in part II of the third schedule should also fulfill the condition stipulated in section 13 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.)

Candidates should have satisfactorily completed the compulsory rotating internship.

As per the notification, Doctors serving under state government, centre or public sector undertaking may apply for the post with NOC from the respective organisation. It should be noted that while applying while applying, the doctors should indicate past service rendered, if any including the period of contract put in by them on all over Indian Railways.

