New Delhi, January 7: The dates for CLAT 2021 examination has been rescheduled by the Consortium Of National Law Universities on Wednesday. The examination will now be conducted on June 13, 2021, from 2 to 4 pm. The UG and LL.M. exams shall be conducted on this date. The decision to reschedule the CLAT 2021 examination was taken as CBSE Board exams will be conducted during the same time. CLAT 2020 Exams Postponed Amid Row Over JEE, NEET.

A notice regarding the change in exam dates of the CLAT examination has been uploaded on the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The official notice reads, “The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on January 6, 2021, to consider rescheduling the date of the CLAT 2021 exam due to clashes with the CBSE Board examination schedule announced last week.” CBSE Board Exams 2021 Dates Announced: Class 10th and 12th Examinations to Start From May 4, End on June 10; Results Likely by July 15.

The eligibility criteria to appear for the CLAT 2021 for Under Graduate Entrance exam is 10+2 examination with a minimum of 45 percent marks. For the Post Graduate Entrance exam, the candidate should have an LLB Degree or equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

Notably, the CBSE board examinations for class 10th and 12th will begin from May 4 and end on June 10. The results will be declared by July 15. The CBSE exams will be held amid strict precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The examination will be held on a reduced syllabus. 30% of the total syllabus has been cut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).