Mumbai, August 17: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the registration process of CSIR UGC NET 2022 today, August 17. Candidates who are interested for the CSIR UGC NET. 2022 examination can apply online on the official website of NTA CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the link will remain active till 5 pm today, August 17. On the other hand, the payment facility will remain open till 11.50 pm today.

It must be noted that the correction window for CSIR UGC Net examination will open on August 19 and will close on August 23. This year, the examination will be conducted from September 16 to September 19. Here's the direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2022.

Steps To Apply for CSIR UGC NET 2022:

Visit the official site of NTA CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "CSIR UGC NET 2022" link

Enter your log-in details and click on submit

Fill out the application form

Make the payment of application fees

Click on submit

Download the confirmation page

Take a printout for future reference

For more details and clarification, candidates can write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.

