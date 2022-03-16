Gaya, March 16: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar board 12th result 2022 on March 16. The board will publish BSEB 12th result 2022 Bihar board in online mode on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. Candidates can visit these websites to check the results.

As per the reports, about 90% of students have cleared the BSEB 12th exam this year. However, there is no official announcement made by the board yet. CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Results 2022 Declared At cbse.gov.in; Here is How to Check.

List of Websites to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Online:

How to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2022:

Visit any on the website listed above

Click on the ‘Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2022

Enter roll number followed by roll code

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

The online Bihar Board 12th result 2022 Marksheet will be displayed

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar Board for the latest updates.

