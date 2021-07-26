Gurugram, July 26: The Haryana Board Class 12 results will be announced by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on Monday, i.e. July 26. The Class 12 final result will be declared based on the basis of its alternative assessment scheme. The BSEH 12th result 2021 was declared at 3 PM and will be available on the website of the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). The HBSE 12th result 2021 Haryana Board will be released for 2,27,585 students.

Once the results are out, students can visit the official websites of the Haryana Board – bseh.org.in and result.bsehexam2017.in. Students will be needed to use their roll numbers to check their scores online. The Class 12 exams were cancelled in Haryana owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students have been marked on the basis of the evaluation criteria. Reports inform that the assessment policy chalked out by the Haryana board gives weightage to marks secured by students in Class 10, 11, and 12 in their internal assignments.

Haryana Class 12 Result 2021: Here's How To Check Results Online

Students have to visit the official website of Haryana Board bseh.org.in and result.bsehexam2017.in to check the results online.

and to check the results online. Once on the website, click on the result link and enter the roll number and the auto-generated text code to login.

After entering all the details, click on 'Submit' to view Haryana Board 12th result 2021.

Download the result and keep it for future reference.

Students can also check the HBSE 12th result 2021 on SMS. To get the BSEH 12 result 2021 via SMS, type ‘RESULTHB12’ to 56263. Last year, the Haryana Board 12th BSEH results were declared on July 21. Reports inform that 80.34 percent of students had qualified for higher students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2021 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).