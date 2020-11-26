New Delhi, November 26: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday declared CS Executive Entrance Test. The ICSI CSEET 2020 November exam result was announced at the official website icsi.edu at 2 pm. Candidates can download the result from the official website using their login credentials. Candidates are required to get at least 40 percent marks every subject, while they should score 50 percent aggregate marks.

The ICSI will not provide a physical copy of result-cum-marks statement. ICSI CSEET 2020 November exams were held on November 21 and November 22. The exams were conducted in a remote proctored mode due to COVID-19 pandemic. ICSI CSEET 2020 Result Declared: Check CS Executive Entrance Test Result Online at icsi.edu, Here’s the Direct Link to Download Marks Statement Online.

One Should Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Check Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website, icsi.edu

They should click on “Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)” link displayed on the screen/

Once the window is opened, enter candidates can log in with their credentials.

After clicking submit, they download their ICSI CSEET 2020 November exams result.

There was no negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates were allowed to appear for the test through laptop/desktop from home/ such other convenient place. However, they could not appear for the exam through a mobile phone. CSEET has been introduced as a mandatory entrance exam for registration to the executive programme.

