IGNOU TEE June 2020 Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, New Schedule Will be Released on ignour.ac.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, May 4: The examinations of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, said a statement issued by the distance-learning varsity on Monday. IGNOU was scheduled to conduct the Term End Examinations (TTE) from June 1, 2020. The new exam dates and time table would be released later. Entrance Exams Including JNU, UGC NET, PhD, NEET, TTE Postponed Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Students enrolled in the various IGNOU courses are requested to stay tuned at the official portal - ignour.ac.in - where the new schedule for TTE exams would be released. The students are also asked to submit their assignments as per the dates announced earlier. The deadline for assignment submission has not been pushed further, the University clarified.

The last date for submission of the assignment is May 15, and could be pushed further till May 30 along with a late-submission fee. For the ease of students, the varsity has allowed them to submit the assignments online, rather than appearing with the hardcopy before the nearest designated IGNOU centres.

"Indira Gandhi National Open University has postponed the June, 2020 Term End Examinations,which were originally scheduled from 1st June 2020, in the wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The new revised set of dates for exams will be decided later," said a statement issued by Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU.