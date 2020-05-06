Maharashtra MHT CET 2020 Exam Postponed: Application Date Extended Till May 20, Apply Online at mahacet.org

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) has postponed the examinations once again because of the extension of lockdown. In addition, the MHT CET 2020 application date has also been extended. The revised CET 2020 exam dates is yet to be announced. However, candidates are now allowed to apply for the MHT CET examinations until May 20, 2020. After the successful completion of the application process, the officials are expected to announce the CET 2020 exam date. The admit cards for the exam will be made available on the official website, mahacet.org. Now that the candidates have got more time, they must utilise it and study hard to crack the entrance test. SSC and HSC Board Exam Results 2020 Date: Evaluation Process Starts in Maharashtra Amid Lockdown, Class 10 and 12 Results Expected by June 10.

MHT CET 2020 was scheduled to be held from April 13 to April 23, 2020. Because of the lockdown, the exams were cancelled, and application dates were extended in the last month. Now as the nation enters the third phase of lockdown, the MHT CET 2020 application date has been extended further. While sharing the notice, it was stated that the decision to extend the online applications was based on requests put forward by candidates dependant on cybercafé services for filling the forms.

“In view of the Third Extension given to the Total Lock Down imposed due to the COVID-19 scare and precautionary measures imposed by the Government, some candidates who are dependant cybercafé services for filling the online applications had requested CET CELL for extension to the Form Filling Dates,” reads the notice. You can read the detail notification by clicking HERE.

The MHT CET entrance exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture and pharmaceutical courses. The CET has already released the syllabus and marking scheme for the entrance examination.