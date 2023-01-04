Mumbai, January 4: The Maharashtra Scholarship Exam 2022 Final Results were declared on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The Maharashtra Scholarship Exam 2022 Final Results for Class 5th and Class 8th were declared by the Maharashtra State Examination Council. The Maharashtra State Examination Council said that 16,232 students of Class 5th (23.9 percent) are eligible for the scholarship while 12,939 students (12.5 percent) of Class 8th are also eligible.

According to reports, a total of 29,171 students have been declared eligible for the scholarship by the Maharashtra State Examination Council. The Maharashtra Scholarship Exam 2022 was held on July 31. Post this, the Maharashtra State Examinations Council (MSCE Pune) declared the interim result on November 7. GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023: Gujarat Board Exam Dates Announced for SSC and HSC on gseb.org, Check Details Here.

After the declaration of the interim results of the scholarship exams, students and schools were given time to file technical objections regarding the evaluation and results. And after a period of two months, the final result of the Maharashtra Scholarship Exam 2022 was declared.

Steps To Check Maharashtra Scholarship Exam 2022 Final Results

Visit the official website of MSCE Pune at mscepune.in or mscepuppss.in

On the homepage, click on the scholarship exam result link

Enter your 11 digit seat number

Your scholarship exam result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Besides announcing the exam result, the MSCE also released the merit list on the official website of the Maharashtra State Examination Council for students and schools. OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For CGL Specialist Group B, C Exams, Here’s How to Apply.

Students who appeared for the Maharashtra Scholarship Exam 2022 can check their results by visiting the official website at mscepune.in and mscepuppss.in.

