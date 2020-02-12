SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card 2020 Released Online at sbi.co.in, Here Are Steps to Download Hall Ticket

State Bank of India (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, February 12: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 for the recruitment of clerical positions. As per the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020, the exams will be conducted on February 22, February 29, March 1 and March 8. Candidates who have applied for clerical positions can download the admit cards from the official SBI website- sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Prelim Exam Result 2019 Declared Online at sbi.co.in, What’s Next?

The hall ticket contains details of SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) Preliminary Exam 2020 details such as exam date, exam timing, roll number, exam centre, etc. The exams are being conducted to fill 8000 vacancies of clerks at various SBI branches. UP Board Exams 2020: Uttar Pradesh Government Launches Toll-Free Helpline Numbers to Help Students With Their Queries.

How to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020:

Visit sbi.co.in. On the homepage, click on the careers tab Click on the link that reads 'SBI Junior Associate Admit Card/Hall Ticket' Enter your application number and other credentials Your SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen Download hall ticket

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card for future reference. Preliminary Examination will carry 100 marks and will be held online. There will be three sections and candidates will get 20 minutes for each section. Wrong answers will also carry negative marks in the objective tests.