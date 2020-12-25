New Delhi, December 25: The State Bank of India has declared the result for SBI Clerk Mains 2020. The result is available on the official website of the bank. Candidates can visit the website to check their result. The official website of the bank is - sbi.co.in. The result can be downloaded from the website. The Mains exam for SBI Junior Associates 2020 Recruitment was conducted on 31st October and 7th November 2020 across the country. SBI Recruitment 2020: Application Released at sbi.co.in; Know Important Dates & How to Apply.

The exam was conducted to fill 8134 posts in the bank across the country. The prelims examination result was announced on October 20, 2020. Candidates who have qualified for the main exam will be called for an appointment. However, there is no such interview round for the clerical posts or recruitment of junior associates. Bank Jobs 2020–21: UCO Bank, IBPS, SBI and More, Check Out Vacancies, Official Websites and Important Dates to Apply at Various Banking Recruitment Exams.

Follow this step-by-step guide to check your SBI Clerk Mains 2020 results:

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India - sbi.co.in

On the website, click on the Careers tab

Further click on the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Result notification available on the page

A results PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF to view the result

Open PDF and check your roll number in the qualified candidates list

The qualified candidates will be governed by the terms and conditions of the service regulations of SBI in force at the time of joining. The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for a minimum period of six months before joining the office.

