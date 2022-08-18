Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Assistant Radio Officer, UPPSC ARO Admit Card 2022 has been released online today, on August 18, 2022. Candidates can download the UPPSC ARO admit card online from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC ARO Admit Card 2022 has been released for the exam scheduled to be held on August 28, 2022. Candidates must note that this admit card is for the screening test and only those who have qualified for it, will be able to appear for it.

The screening test is scheduled to be conducted on August 28, 2022 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Public Service Commission, Examination building, Aliganj. BPSC AAO 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission AAO Prelims Exam Admit Card Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Know How To Download

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. 01/2018-2019, ASSISTANT RADIO OFFICERS (SCREENING) EXAM-2018” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

