New Delhi, December 30: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021. It is available on commission's official website- upsc.gov.in. The application process has begun on December 30. The last date to submit the application is January 19. SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released For 3rd Session of Exam on January 9; Candidates Can Download Admit Card From Official Website - snaptest.org.

Candidates need to have a minimum Class 12 level education to be eligible for applying. Students who are appearing in class 12 examinations due next year can also apply. As per the notification, only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2002 and not later than July 1, 2005 are eligible. UP BEd Entrance Exam 2020 Date: Combined Examination Rescheduled for July 29 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Follow the step-by-step guide given below to fill the application form:

Go to the official website of the commission- upsc.gov.in

Click on UPSC NDA I 2021 Notification under latest updates

A link reading 'click here' will appear on the screen, click on it

Register for the examination using your personal details details

Fill part-I and part-II forms with accurate information

Pay Rs 100 as registration fee ( Candidates belonging to SC, ST category, NCO, ORs are exempted from paying any fee)

Submit the application form

The online application process ends at 6 PM on January 16. Applications can be withdrawn from January 27 to February 2 till 6 pm. A total of 400 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Of the total, 370 seats will be filled in National Defence Academy (NDA) and rest 30 in the Naval academy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).