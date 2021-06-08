New Delhi, June 8: Aadhaar number is the 12-digit random number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all the residents of India after the verification process laid down by the Authority. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enroll to obtain an Aadhaar card. Any individual willing to get the 12-digit unique identification number has to provide minimal demographic and biometric information during the enrolment process which is totally free of cost.

As Aadhaar is a very crucial identity document, it becomes important for all the residents of the country to have it with them. The UIDAI took to Twitter to inform people that even newborns can get the Aadhaar card. 'Everyone can enroll for Aadhaar - even a newborn child', it said. If you are wondering how you should get the Aadhaar card for a newborn, worry not! All you need is the child's birth certificate and Aadhaar of one of the parents and you shall have the Aadhaar card at your doorstep. Aadhaar Photo Update: Here’s How To Update the Photograph on Your Aadhaar Card in Simple Steps.

Aadhaar for Newborn: Here's How to Apply Online

You will have to visit the official website of UIDAI i.e. ask.uidai.gov.in where you will be asked to log in using your mobile number of E-mail ID.

where you will be asked to log in using your mobile number of E-mail ID. You will now have to enter the details based on the option you select. (Mobile number or E-mail ID)

Click on 'Send OTP' to get an appointment

The user will have to give the required documents i.e. child's birth certificate and Aadhaar of one of the parent

After the documents are uploaded, your appointment will be booked, and you would be provided with an Aadhaar card for the newborn soon by the UIDAI.

UIDAI has also announced that it has launched 35 services with mAadhaar which is available for both Android and iPhone users in India. It must be noted that an individual needs to enroll for Aadhaar only once. Moreover, after de-duplication, only one Aadhaar shall be generated, as the uniqueness is achieved through the process of demographic and biometric de-duplication. Aadhaar Card: How to Download E-Aadhaar by Using Registered Mobile Number Online at eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Also, the UIDAI has a feature, which allows you to lock and unlock your Aadhaar number. This means that once a person locks the Aadhaar number, the authentication services using any method cannot be work using the Aadhaar number. The Aadhaar will only work for authentication services only after you have unlocked it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2021 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).