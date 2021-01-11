New Delhi, January 11: Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identity number, is issued to all the citizens of India by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is a strategic policy tool for social and financial inclusion, public sector delivery reforms and promote hassle-free governance. The Aadhaar identity platform is one of the key pillars of the ‘Digital India’, wherein every resident of the country is provided with a unique identity.

The UIDAI has introduced a service called 'Aadhaar Services on SMS' which enables Aadhaar Number holders, who do not have access to internet/resident portal/m-Aadhaar etc. to use various Aadhaar services. These services include generation of Virtual ID, lock and unlock Aadhaar through SMS service. What Is Aadhaar PVC Card? How To Download It Online on uidai.gov.in? Know Features and Cost of UIDAI’s New Type of Aadhaar Card.

How To Generate Virtual ID Via SMS

An individual need to type GVID<SPACE>Last 4 digits of your Aadhaar Number.

For example, if the Aadhaar number is 1234-5678-9123 then you will have to type the SMS as – GVID 9123 and send it to 1947.

How to To Retrieve Virtual ID Via SMS

If you wish to retrieve your virtual ID, you will have to type RVID<SPACE>Last 4 digits of your Aadhaar-Number

For example if the Aadhaar number is 1234-5678-9123 then SMS – RVID 9123 and send it to 1947

How To Get OTP

If using Aadhaar Number: GETOTP<SPACE>Aadhaar-NUMBER-last-4-digits.

For example if the Aadhaar number is 1234-5678-9123 then you will have to type the SMS as – GETOTP 9123 and send it to 1947

If using Virtual ID: GETOTP<SPACE>Virtual ID-NUMBER-last-6-digits. For example if Virtual ID is 1234-1234-1234-9123 then your SMS will be as follows – GETOTP 340123 and send it to 1947

How To Lock Aadhaar Via SMS

To avail this facility via SMS, total 2 SMS are required to be sent.

SMS 1 : GETOTP<SPACE>Aadhaar NUMBER-last-4-digits

SMS 2 : LOCKUID<SPACE>Aadhaar NUMBER-last 4-digits<SPACE>OTP-6-digits

LOCKUID<SPACE>Aadhaar NUMBER-last 4-digits<SPACE>OTP-6-digits For example if the Aadhaar number is 1234-5678-9123 then you will have to send an SMS like – GETOTP 9123 and send it to 1947

If suppose you receive the OTP as "012345" then SMS – LOCKUID 9123 012345 send it to 1947. It must be noted that for locking Aadhaar Number, Virtual ID is required to be pre-generated else it you would not be allowed to Lock. How To Unlock Aadhaar Via SMS To avail this facility via SMS, total 2 SMS are required to be sent. SMS 1: GETOTP<SPACE>Virtual-ID-last-6-digits SMS 2: UNLOCKUID<SPACE>Virtual-ID-last-6-digits<SPACE>OTP-6-digits For example if Virtual ID is 1234-1234-1234-9123 then SMS – GETOTP 9123and send it to 1947 If suppose you receive the OTP as "012345" then SMS – UNLOCKUID 349123 012345 and send it to 1947

send it to 1947. It must be noted that for locking Aadhaar Number, Virtual ID is required to be pre-generated else it you would not be allowed to Lock.

The Aadhaar programme is so far, the largest biometrics based identification system in the world. The unique card also facilitates financial inclusion of the underprivileged and weaker sections of the society and is therefore a tool of distributive justice and equality.

The Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the UIDAI to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process laid down by the Authority. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enrol to obtain Aadhaar number. An individual who is willing to enrol for Aadhaar has to provide minimal demographic and biometric information during the enrolment process which is totally free of cost. An individual needs to enrol for Aadhaar only once and after de-duplication only one Aadhaar shall be generated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).