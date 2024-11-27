Mumbai, November 27: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has officially released the NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025, outlining the tentative dates for several crucial medical and dental examinations. Available on the official NBE website at nbe.edu.in, the schedule includes important exams such as NEET MDS 2025, set to take place on January 31, 2025. Along with this, the calendar also highlights the dates for exams like the NEET SS 2024, Formative Assessment Test (FAT), and the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST), among others.

This comprehensive calendar provides clarity for aspiring candidates about exam timelines and preparation periods. The NEET MDS 2025 exam, which holds significance for dental students, is one of the prominent dates listed. While the schedule for several key exams has been confirmed, including NEET MDS and NEET SS, candidates are still awaiting the official announcement of the NEET PG 2025 exam date.

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025

Exam Name Tentative Exam Date NEET MDS 2025 January 31, 2025 NBEMS Diploma Final Practical Examination – December 2024 February/ March 2025 DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations – October 2024 January/ February 2025 DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations – January 2025 January 17, 18 and 19, 2025 Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for FNB Courses – 2023 admission session January 12, 2025 Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for BDS Graduates January 12, 2025 Fellowship Entrance Test 2024 February 16, 2025 FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates February 9, 2025 FNB Exit Examination 2024 March/ April 2025 DNB –Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025 February 23, 2025 NEET SS 2024 March 29 and 30, 2025 DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Practical Examinations – January 2025 March/ April/ May 2025

As the dates are tentative, the NBE has further requested candidates to regularly check the official website for any updates. It is essential for applicants to stay informed regarding any changes or additional announcements related to the exams. For detailed information, candidates are encouraged to refer to the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in for Information Bulletins, Application Forms, and other examination-related details.

