Kolkata, November 14: Satta Matka-inspired Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is a popular lottery game in Kolkata, West Bengal, where players select numbers and place bets to predict the correct outcomes across multiple rounds. The game consists of eight rounds or "Bazis" held throughout the day, from morning until evening, offering several chances to win. For the Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, November 14, participants can visit official websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, or simply scroll down to view the winning numbers and Kolkata FF Result Chart.

Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is a unique lottery game in which players aim to correctly predict numbers for each scheduled round. The day's results start at 10 AM, with subsequent rounds taking place at 11:30 AM, 1 PM, 2:30 PM, 4 PM, 5:30 PM, 7 PM, and concluding at 8:30 PM. Although similar to other lottery games, Kolkata FF stands out for its emphasis on strategy. You can view the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result below.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 14, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 390 256 800 340 2 3 8 7

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 126 279 257 600 9 8 4 6

Players can access Kolkata Fatafat results through official websites, live updates on multiple online platforms, mobile apps, and even social media channels. Many enthusiasts enhance their chances by analyzing game patterns and using strategies, with tutorials available for guidance. It’s essential to remember that Kolkata Fatafat participation is limited to Kolkata residents, as the game is exclusive to the city. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Although gambling is widely banned across India, lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat thrive in states such as West Bengal, where they’re legally permitted. While much of the country prohibits gambling, games like Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and the Nagaland State Lottery remain active under local regulations that allow them in specific states.

