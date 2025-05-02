International Wild Koala Day is an annual event observed on May 3 to celebrate wild koalas and raise awareness about the need to protect them and their habitats. This annual event was established in 2016 by a network of independent koala conservation and rehabilitation groups across Australia. Since then, this day has grown into a global movement dedicated to the preservation of these iconic animals and has been celebrated all over Australia and the world. International Wild Koala Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 3.

This year, the 2025 federal election will be on the same day as Wild Koala Day. In this article, let’s know more about International Wild Koala Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

International Wild Koala Day 2025 Date

International Wild Koala Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 3.

International Wild Koala Day Significance

International Wild Koala Day is an important day that highlights and raises awareness about the threats that koalas face, including habitat destruction due to urban development, agriculture, and mining, as well as the impacts of climate chang,e like bushfires and droughts. These threats have led to a significant decline in koala populations, prompting the Australian government to list them as an endangered species on the east coast.​

Koalas rely on eucalyptus trees for food and shelter. Planting native trees helps restore and expand their natural habitat.​ On this day, governments, communities and universities organise events to highlight their plight and encourage people to take efforts to conserve them.

