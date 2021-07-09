Bengaluru, July 9: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Friday extended the application date for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021 to July 16. Candidates can apply for the KCET 2021 through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Aspirants can also register themselves for the entrance exam till July 19 with late fees.

The official notification reads, “On the request of many students and parents, the last date for CET 2021 online application has been extended. The students, who have not registered to appear for CET 2021, can apply online up to 16-07-2021 and pay the fees up to 19-07-2021 to become eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2021.” Karnataka CET 2021 To Be Held on August 28 And 29.

Meanwhile, candidates who have claimed the special category reservation ( NCC, Sports, Defence, Ex-Defence, Scouts and Guides, etc.) in the examination should submit their special category certificates in person in any one of the specified centres which is convenient to them. Candidates can check the details of the centres and the dates on which they need to submit documents on the KEA website. Notably, candidates are required to submit these certificates on the dates mentioned on the website.

THe exam was earlier postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The KCET 2021 is now scheduled to take place on August 28, 29 and 30. It will be conducted in two shifts. The exams in the first shift will be conducted from 10.30 to 11.50 am and 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm in the second shift. The KCET exam for Biology and Mathematics will be held on August 28. On August 29, Physics and Chemistry exams will be conducted. The Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas is scheduled for August 30.

