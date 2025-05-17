A wedding ceremony in Jamkhandi town in Karnataka's Bagalkot turned into a devastating tragedy after the groom reportedly died of a heart attack just 15 minutes after tying the mangalsutra. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 17, at the Nandikeshwar Kalyana Mantapa in Bagalkot district. The groom, identified as 26-year-old Praveen Kurne from Kumbarehalli village, had just married his cousin, a woman from Parthanahalli village in Belagavi district. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Chamarajanagar: Bakery Employee Dies of Heart Attack While Serving Customers in Karnataka, Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Karnataka:

