30,000 Rail Tickets Booked in 3 Hours After IRCTC Starts Booking Tickets Online For Special Trains; Rs 10 crore Revenue From Sale of AC Train Tickets

Indian Railway | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Youtube)

New Delhi, May 12: Around 30,000 tickets were booked for more than 54,000 passengers within 3 hours after IRCTC started taking train bookings for several special trains. According to a Times of India report, the overall revenue generated for the sale of tickets for these AC Trains was Rs 10 crore. According to reports, all AC-1 and AC-3 tickets of the train were booked fully within 10 minutes of the booking started.

The booking for 15 pair of special trains resumed from 6 pm after the official website of the IRCTC, , was down due to technical issue. Booking for trains from Chennai started after 9 pm. Howrah-New Delhi Train Tickets Booked Completely Within 10 Minutes After Booking Resumes at 6 PM.

Several customers took to Twitter to complain about the problems they faced while booking tickets. On Sunday, the government announced that regular passenger services would be gradually resumed from May 12. The Railways will operate special air-conditioned trains on 15 routes.

All these trains will start from New Delhi. The trains leaving from the national capital will also make a return journey with passengers after reaching the destination. These trains are equivalent to the Rajdhani Express. IRCTC on Monday announced that they will not be providing food, blankets and bedsheets to passengers travelling in 15 pair of air-conditioned trains which are going to leave New Delhi on Tuesday.

The train services were suspended on March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the COVID-19. From May 1, the national transporter started running Shramik Special train to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists amid the lockdown.