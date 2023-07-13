Bengaluru, July 13: The Karnataka Police have arrested the owner of Zee-Net company in connection with the double murder case in which the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) were killed in the office premises here, police said on Thursday. Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director, and Vinu Kumar, the CEO of the Aeronics Media Private Company, were hacked to death in their office in the Amrutalli locality in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The accused arrested on Thursday was identified as Arun Kumar. With this arrest the total number of nabbed accused has risen to four. Earlier, the police had arrested three persons -- J. Felix a.k.a Jocker Felix, Vinay Reddy and Shivu. Bengaluru Double-Murder Video: CCTV Footage Showing Two Accused Fleeing Spot After Killing Aeronics Media CEO and MD Surfaces Online.

The accused were nabbed near Kunigal town in Tumakuru district. The accused had told police that Subramanya always humiliated Felix and sacked him from the job. Felix nursed a grudge against him and decided to kill Subramanya. The two other accused joined hands with Felix even as they did not have any connection with him. The killers did not intend to kill CEO Vinu Kumar, but when he came to the rescue of Subramanya he was also hacked to death.

However, the police suspected their statements and zeroed in on Arun Kumar. The police probe showed that the victims worked in his company as HR manager and CEO respectively. Eight months ago, victims Subramanya and Vinu Kumar joined hands and started a new company in Amrutahalli. After this, Arun Kumar's firm incurred heavy losses and gave 'supari' to kill Subramanya. Aeronics Media CEO and MD Murder Case: Main Accused Shabarish Aka Jocker Felix Among Three Arrested for Brutally Hacking to Death Vinu Kumar and Phanindra Subramanya in Bengaluru.

The police had formed five teams to nab the accused persons. Police said that former employee of the company J. Felix a.k.a Jocker Felix, a tiktok star, had barged inside the company in the evening and attacked the victims with sword and knife and escaped from the spot. Both the victims succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The police got vital clues from the CCTV footage. The Amruthahalli police are investigating the case.

