Kozhikode, August 8: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of those killed in Air India Express plane crash. The state government would also bear the cost of treatment of all injured victims, he said. Over 100 passengers were injured and at least 18 killed in the plane accident that was reported in Kozhikode last night. Slippery Runway, Strong Tailwind Likely Caused Kozhikode Flight Accident, Say Experts.

"Kerala CM has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each passenger who died in the Air India Express crash that took place at the Karipur yesterday," said a statement issued by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The statement further added that all the injured victims would be entitled to free treatment till they recover. State Minister AC Moideen would be overseeing the relief operations, the government had announced on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced a separate compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of deceased, along with Rs 2 lakh for those injured in the plane crash.

The accident took place at 7:40 pm on Friday, when the IX 1344 flight of Air India Express, returning from Dubai, skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kozhikode. Visuals that emerged from the site following the accident showed the plane in two pieces.

Among those killed includes the plane's pilot - Captain Deepak Sathe, who is also a former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. The plane had flown to Dubai to bring back Indians as part of the Vande Bharat mission - aimed at repatriating Indians stranded in different parts of the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

