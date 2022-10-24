Amaravati, October 24: As many as 36 electric bikes were gutted in a huge fire in a motor showroom in Andhra Pradesh's Parvatipuram district, police said. The incident occured in Manam Motors in Palakonda town in the early hours of Monday.

E-bikes and batteries kept in the showroom for special discounted sale on Diwali were destroyed in the fire. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Pune: Seven E-Bikes Gutted in Fire at Electric Bike Showroom, Overcharging Suspected; No Injuries Reported.

Officials suspect that a short circuit may have caused the fire. Exact cause will be known after investigation, a police officer said. According to the showroom management, the fire caused a loss of about Rs 50 lakh. ‘Extreme Hot Weather Conditions May Affect Some Electric Bike Batteries’, Says Nitin Gadkari.

A huge fire in an e-bike showroom in Hyderabad last month had resulted in the death of eight persons. The fire from the showroom located in the basement of a multi-storey building had spread to a hotel on the top floor, killing eight persons and injuring nine others staying in the hotel.

