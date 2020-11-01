Amaravati, Nov 1: People's happiness is the indicator of success of any government, said Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday, greeting the state people on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day.

Harichandan also appreciated the state government for initiating several development programmes and pro-poor welfare schemes.

"The people-first approach should be continued further and it should be ensured that the fruits of development reach everyone," he said. PM Modi Wishes People on Karnataka Rajyotsava & Kerala Piravi, Extends Greetings to Residents of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on Their State Foundation Days.

The Governor said transparency and good governance should be the hallmark and continuing approach of the state government in the days to come as well.

"I wish the state government greater success in all its efforts to fulfil the dreams of the common man," he added.

Similarly, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also greeted the state people on the occasion of the Formation Day.

"The sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu and other freedom fighters continue to inspire us and we have to take forward the state towards welfare and development with dedication and sincerity," said Reddy.

On November 1, 1956, Andhra Pradesh was carved out as a separate state.

