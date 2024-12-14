Patna, December 14: In a shocking incident in Bihar, a married man allegedly burnt his wife alive for opposing his illicit relationship with his sister-in-law. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday night, December 13, at Bagulaha village under the Raniganj police station area in Bihar's Araria district. The deceased was later identified as Lusi. Police officials said that Lusi married accused Santosh Yadav in 2018.

According to a report in The Times of India, the alleged incident took place on Thursday night when she had a fight with her sister-in-law, Rupa Devi, over a domestic issue. Post this, Rupa complained about Lusi to her husband. This angered Yadav, who, with Rupa's help, caught Lusi and allegedly sprinkled petrol on her before setting her on fire. Bihar Shocker: Man, His Second Wife Brutally Thrash Woman, Put Fevikwik in Her Private Parts in Jamui; Absconding (Watch Video).

The incident came to light when villagers alerted Brahmdev Yadav, the father of the deceased woman. After reaching Bagulaha village, Yadav rushed his daughter to Raniganj referral hospital from where she was referred to Patna for better treatment. However, Lusi died on her way to Patna. After his daughter's death, Brahmdev Yadav approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused and his sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation in connection with the matter. In a separate incident, which took place in November, two women clashed in Araria district after one of them, a shopkeeper, allegedly refused to sell items worth INR 15 on credit. The complainant, identified as Bulbul Khatoon, alleged that the accused, Halima Khatoon, slapped her son when he went to the shop in Samaula to get a few items on credit. Bihar Shocker: Man Hurls Abuses At Female Manager, Smashes Her Mobile Inside Canara Bank Branch in Patna; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

However, when Bulbul confronted Halima at her shop, the accused allegedly hit her with an iron rod.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

