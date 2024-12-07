In a shocking incident from Bihar’s Jamui, a man and his second wife allegedly assaulted his first wife and inserted Fevikwik into her private parts. The incident occurred in the Town Police Station area and was reported to the police by the victim, who is now receiving treatment at Jamui Sadar Hospital. The victim, married for eight years with two children, stated that her husband remarried three months ago and brought his new wife home, leading to constant conflict. After returning from her maternal home last Monday, she faced repeated harassment and threats from her husband and his second wife, who wanted her out of the house. On Wednesday night, while she was sleeping, the accused reportedly committed the heinous act and severely beat her. Police have filed a case under assault and unnatural sexual violence charges and are searching for the absconding accused. Bihar Shocker: Man Hurls Abuses At Female Manager, Smashes Her Mobile Inside Canara Bank Branch in Patna; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Woman Assaulted in Bihar

