Guwahati, June 24: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim with rising water levels of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating fresh areas in the state. Officials said that 12 more persons have died in the state due to floods while 55 lakh people are affected in 32 districts. Four people have died in Hojai, three each in Barpeta and Nalbari and two in Kamrup district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that after the flood waters recede, the government would take steps to find a permanent solution to the factors which led to the deluge. Visiting various flood-affected areas of Nagaon and Morigaon districts, he also undertook a rail journey in some places. Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 30, Marginal Improvement in Situation

Here Are Top 5 Updates on the Assam Floods:

According to reports, a total of 4,536 villages are still reeling under the flood waters. Barpeta is the worst-hit district with over 10.32 lakh people being affected, followed by Nagaon with over 5.03 lakh people being displaced. Assam Floods: More Than 11 Lakh People Affected, 4 Dead in Last 24 Hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre is continuously monitoring the flood situation in Assam and is working closely with the state government to provide all assistance to overcome the challenge.

Tweet by PM Modi:

Over the last few days, parts of Assam have witnessed flooding due to heavy rainfall. The Central Government is continuously monitoring the situation in Assam and is working closely with the State Government to provide all possible assistance to overcome this challenge. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2022

A total of 2,71,125 people are staying in the relief camps while over 99,026 hectares of crops have been damaged. The water in three rivers - Brahmaputra, Kopili and Disang-- is flowing above the danger level in several places.

Nagaon was severely affected by the current wave of floods with over 4,57,381 people coming under the impact of the deluge and 15,188 inmates have taken shelter in 147 relief camps.

The state government has started emergency helpline numbers 0361-2237219, 9401044617, 1079 (toll free) for rescue, relief and other emergency situations of the people in affected areas in the district.

In view of the current flood situation in Assam, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has expedited the rescue services by engaging concerned stakeholders and deployment of additional resources and support systems in the severely affected districts, especially Cachar.

