Barbershops, Haircut Salons, Spas to Open Today as MHA Allows Opening of All Shops During Lockdown 4.0

A barber shop in India | Representative Image. (Photo Credit: PTI/File)

New Delhi, May 18: Barbershops, haircut salons and spas are allowed to open from Monday, except in containment zones, during the lockdown 4.0 which will remain enforce till May 31. While the Ministry of Home Affairs did not mention the opening of barbershops, haircut salons and spas in its list of permissible activities, it said: "All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines." Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

The MHA order on the lockdown 4.0 stated that all shops, except those in containment zones and malls, will be allowed to open from Monday with staggered timings. It did not mention barber shops, haircut salons and spas in its list of banned activities. Therefore, barber shops, haircut salons and spas can open during the lockdown. However, state governments can pass separate orders regarding the closure of barber shops, haircut salons and spas. Can it be Safe to Visit Hair Salons or Call Stylists Home Once Lockdown Ends? Precautions You Need to Take During Your Next Beauty Parlour Appointment!

"States/ UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities in the various zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary," said the MHA order. It has clarified that all shops will have to ensure six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) among customers and also not allow more than 5 persons at one time. Last week, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he expected malls, salons and beauty parlours will open soon.

Lockdown 4 Guidelines Issued by MHA:

#Lockdownextention States to decide various Zones & activities to be allowed in these Zones Only essential activities allowed in #ContainmentZones. Inter-State vehicle movement allowed with mutual consent of States/UTs.#Covid_19#IndiaFightsCoronavirus 📝https://t.co/4Nv9fjh1jr pic.twitter.com/rNMZ5DjGlb — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 17, 2020

"I am expecting that beauty parlour, salon and malls will open early but need to follow guidelines," Gadkari said. Last time when the Centre extended the lockdown, Joint Secretary of Union Home Affairs Punya Salila Srivastava specifically said hair salons and barbershops were not allowed to open.