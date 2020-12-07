Mumbai, December 7: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport on Monday clarified that BEST buses will remain in operation during the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' on December 8, Tuesday i.e. tomorrow as a part of their ongoing protest against the new farm laws passed by the government in September. It also informed that various protective measures will be undertaken will plying the BEST buses in the city to ensure safety of the passengers travelling in the buses. Bharat Bandh on December 8: Farmers, Trade Unions in 12 States Extend Support for Shutdown Call.

"BEST buses will be operational tomorrow and will not be part of 'Bharat Bandh'. Protective iron grills and other protective gears will be used while plying the buses tomorrow," said PRO, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport as reported by the news agency ANI. Apart from the buses, Taxi Union of Mumbai has also not given a call for strike tomorrow to support Bharat Bandh. Cabs and autos will run as normal in the city. Bharat Bandh on December 8: Here's What Will Stay Open And Services That Are Likely to be Affected.

Farmers and trade unions from more than 12 states, including whole northern India, have so far extended their support for the 'Bharat Bandh' call of farmer organisations on December 8 between 8 am and 3 pm to raise their voice against the centre's three contentious farm laws. The farmers' representatives and the centre already met five times in last 12 days to discuss the issue, however no consensus has been reached. They are due to meet again for sixth round of talks on December 9.

