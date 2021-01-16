New Delhi, January 16: Bird flu cases are on the rise in India with Chhattisgarh being the 11th state in India to be affected by avian influenza. The government said that bird flu outbreak was been confirmed in Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of affected states and Union Territories to 11 so far. As of January 15, 2021, Avian Influenza (AI) has been confirmed in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat. Bird Flu FAQs: Is it Safe to Eat Eggs & Chicken? Do Humans Get Infected With Avian Influenza? Here Are Answers to Your Doubts.

Amid the rising cases of bird flu in India, steps to make the general public aware about the disease is being undertaken. Also, the government is taking several initiatives to get away with misinformation about avian influenza among the people is underway. Bird Flu in India: Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh Finish Culling Operations and Sanitisation Activities, 4 Poultry Farms in Haryana Infected With H5N8.

Bird Flu Status in India as of January 15, 2021.

As per government data on the status of bird flu in India, avian Influenza has been confirmed in wild birds in Burhanpur, Rajgarh, Dindori, Chhindwara, Mandla, Harda, Dhar, Sagar and Satna districts of Madhya Pradesh (crows and pigeons).

Bird flu in poultry has been confirmed from G S poultry farm, Balod district of Chhattisgarh, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement.

Crows and kites have been affected by bird flu in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Also, crows have been affected in Rohini in Delhi.

Bird flu in poultry has also been confirmed from Harda district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday

In Maharashtra, samples of dead hens found in two villages in Parbhani and Beed districts, both in Marathwada region, have tested positive for bird flu. Due to this, culling of over 2,000 birds is being carried out on Saturday.

is being carried out on Saturday. In Rajasthan's Jaipur Zoo, duck and and Black Stork have been affected by the influenza. Cases of unnatural mortality of birds have been reported in several regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.

Accordingly, states have been requested to instruct the authorities concerned not to impose ban and allow selling of poultry and poultry products sourced from AI-free areas/states.

India has been effectively controlling the bird flu outbreak. The Secretary in Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying held a virtual meeting with states' chief secretaries and said bird flu is not new to the country but has been reported every year since 2006. It was reiterated that the virus gets destroyed easily at 70 degrees Centigrade and therefore, properly cooked poultry and poultry products are safe for human consumption.

