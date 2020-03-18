BJP Leader Suresh Prabhu Under Self Quarantine for 14 Days Despite Testing Negative for COVID-19 After Returning From Saudi Arabia

Suresh Prabhu (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 18: Amid the soaring number of coronavirus cases in India, BJP MP and former railway minister Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under self quarantine following his return back home from Saudi Arabia. According to a tweet by ANI, Prabhu has isolated himself at his residence for the next 14 days. This has been done as a precautionary measure. Reports inform that on his return, Prabhu underwent a COVID-19 test and was found to be negative. The isolation comes following his return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend Second Sherpas' Meeting on March 10, 2020. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Rises to 147.

On Tuesday, Central Parliamentary Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan had put himself in home quarantine in Delhi. Muraleedharan, however, tested negative for coronavirus. His staff said that the Minister had travelled to Kerala to participate in a press conference where he met a doctor there who tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, Muraleedharan was adopting a precautionary measure.

Here's the tweet:

BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure even after testing negative, following his return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend Second Sherpas' Meeting on 10th March 2020. (file pic) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jz4YYX6ecf — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

The toll from coronavirus in the country reached three on Tuesday after a 64-year-old Mumbai man died after being affected by the deadly virus. The number of corona cases has been reached to 147 so far across the country, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected with 42 positive cases.