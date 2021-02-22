It is said that JP Nadda even blessed the young politician for his efforts towards BJP.

The world of politics is such where new professionals enter each year. However, only a few go ahead in creating milestones in the same. It is no walk in the park to create a prominent position for oneself in the vast sector of politics, but some people have astounded the world through the brilliance they have shown over the years and the work they have done in their political career. Especially, the young political minds have gained great prominence lately for their newer ideas and visions; Shrayam Bhargava is one such name, who is an eminent BJP politician and personality from UP, who recently met BJP's President JP Nadda.