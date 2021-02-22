When two people of such calibre meet, one can imagine the level of discussion between the two. They sweetly posed for the cameras and showed excitement and happiness meeting each other. Both of them met and discussed at length about Prayagraj and BJP UP's government. The two personalities seemed too deep in conversation. It is said that Shrayam Bhargava wishes to make many more efforts for strengthening the power of youth in UP as he is not just known as a politician of the ruling party, but is also a businessman and influencer for the youth, who has influenced them in ways more than one.
Speaking about JP Nadda; he is a well-known politician of the BJP and currently serves as the President of the same since January 20, 2020. Formerly, he has been the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and has also remained a member of Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh and BJP's Parliamentary Board Secretary. He is right now serving as the 11th President of the ruling party.