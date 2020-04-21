British Airways Special Flight Carrying 250 Passengers to Depart from Amritsar Today

British Airways (Photo Credits: File)

Amritsar, April 21: A British Airways special flight carrying 250 passengers, including 28 Indians, will depart for London from Amritsar airport on Tuesday.

"Amritsar International Airport: British Airways flight special chartered flight for London departs shortly. 222(UK)+28(Indian) Total PAX 250," Punjab Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, KBS Sidhu, said on Twitter.

A relief flight of the same airline with 260 stranded passengers onboard had departed from Amritsar on April 18. Last week, the British High Commission said that 17 more charted flights will be started to take back home people who have been stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown. British Airways Special Flight Evacuates 260 People from Amritsar, Flies Them to London.

The Commission also said that the flights from Amritsar will operate on April 21, 23, 25 and 27.Flights from Bengaluru via Ahmedabad to London will fly on April 23. The flights will also be operating from Delhi to London on April 21, 23, 25 and 27. Flights from Goa to London will fly on April 20, 22 and 24 and a flight from Mumbai to London will operate on April 26.

Punjab Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, KBS Sidhu Tweet:

Amritsar International Airport: British Airways flight special chartered flight for London departs shortly. 222(UK)+28(Indian) Total PAX 250 — KBS Sidhu, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab. (@kbssidhu1961) April 21, 2020

Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said in a statement, "We are working around the clock to arrange additional flights from locations where we know large numbers are still stranded and are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from the Government of India and local authorities.

"As per the statement, the people who are most vulnerable will be prioritised for seats on these flights, which will bring the total number of chartered flights run by the UK government from India to 38.