New Delhi, July 11: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Captain Rajwinder Singh Sandhu, Executive Director, Operations, Air India as Director (Operations).

The appointment has been done for a period of three years from the date of joining or until disinvestment of Air India or upto the date of superannuation or until further orders, whichever is the earliest. Air India Terminates Around 200 Cabin Crew Hired on Contract Basis, Denies Resignation Withdrawal Request of Over 50 Pilots: Report.

Necessary communication in this regard has been sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the notification said. The government has invited bids for Air India and the last date for submission is August 31.

